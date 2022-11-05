Search

05 Nov 2022

Bó Studios inaugural exhibition at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk

Bó Studios is an artist studio space in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

Make It Make Sense is the inaugural exhibition from the members of Bó Studios. Founded in 2020, and supported by An Táin Arts Centre, the Arts Council of Ireland and Create Louth, Bó Studios is an artist studio space in Dundalk facilitating a 30 square metre open plan studio space and similarly sized shed workspace area located on Jocelyn Street in Dundalk’s town centre 200 metres from An Táin Arts Centre.

The exhibition will include work from the four founding members, Etaoin O’ Reilly, David Callan, Blathnaid McClean and Olivia Hill. Make it Make Sense features work in ceramics, textiles and mixed media including wood, concrete, video and diegetic lighting.

The exhibition is a reflection and response of the last two years of work since the founding of the studio in Dundalk during a globally unprecedented pandemic of lockdowns and isolation and a positive look towards the future.

The title takes its name from the increasingly desperate refrain of these times “make it make sense” and attempts to apply it to the act of making art during these tumultuous times as well as addressing the challenge of combining the disparate mediums and personalities of the Bó Studios members on a collaborative exhibition. The work for this exhibition will reflect on GROWTH, MUTATION and METAMORPHOSIS.

Reflecting the last two years of the founding of the studio, rather than a carefully curated layout, Bó will embrace the chaos.
Paul Hayes Director of An Táin Arts Centre says “Providing opportunities for local artists is core to our beliefs, we were delighted to establish Bó Studios two years ago as one of the main challenges facing visual artists is space, having somewhere they can go to work and create. We are really excited to see what these four exceptional artists have been working on”

Make It Makes Sense launches on Wednesday 23rd November at 8pm in the Basement Gallery. Opening hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm. Booking is not required. For more information contact An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk or Tel: An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. www.antain.ie Box Office: 042 9332332

