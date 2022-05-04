First acts announced for Royal Albert Hall concert marking 50 years of UK Pride

Singers Calum Scott and Hayley Kiyoko will perform in a concert at the Royal Albert Hall commemorating 50 years since the first Pride march took place in the UK.
The event will feature “iconic trailblazers” from the LGBT+ community and “memorable performances” from recognisable names in music and entertainment.
The UK’s first Pride march took place on July 1 1972, chosen as the nearest Saturday to the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, with 2,000 in attendance.
The show on Saturday June 4 will look at some of the key advancements of LGBT+ rights in the UK and highlight “dreams for the next 50 years”, including a ban on conversion therapy and a continued campaign for rights for transgender people.
Money raised will go to Pride in London’s Unity Fund, which provides grants to grassroots organisations addressing the needs of the UK’s LGBT+ community.
UK singer-songwriter Scott won fans with his cover of Robyn’s Dancing On My Own on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, while LA-based pop star and actress Kiyoko is a vocal advocate for LGBT+ rights.
More acts will be announced soon.
Pride in London’s executive director, Christopher Joell-Deshields, said: “The LGBT+ community in the UK has come so far in the past 50 years, and this concert will be a great moment to celebrate our journey and where we are today.
“However, it is also a time to acknowledge the work still to be done and what the next 50 years will look like.
“We are so grateful to all of the artists, LGBT+ icons and allies who will help make a night to remember.”
Pride in London also recently announced the return of Pride’s Got Talent 2022, now in its 10th year, in which acts will compete in front of a panel of industry judges.
Proud and Loud: Celebrating 50 Years Of Pride will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday June 4.
Tickets are available at royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2022/proud-and-loud/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.