22 Jun 2022

In Pictures: Revellers arrive at Glastonbury Festival on day one

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jun 2022 11:55 AM

Glastonbury Festival is returning for its 50th anniversary.

After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, thousands flocked to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, for day one of the event.

Attendees arrived at the site in the early hours of the morning for the much-anticipated festival, which will see Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.

Festival founder Michael Eavis, who said it will be “the best show in town”, opened the gates to Glastonbury on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of Glastonbury attendees queued for hours with their bags, with festival-goers delighted to meet Eavis when the gates opened at 8am.

Traffic built up around the site as many attempted to battle travel delays on their journey to Somerset, amid three days of major rail strikes.

Fans turned up under blue skies as forecasters said this year’s weather outlook promises to be “one of two halves”.

Temperatures could reach 27C (81F) at the site, however showers and thunderstorms predicted from Friday onwards could see the mud synonymous with Glastonbury make an appearance.

News

