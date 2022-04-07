Tipperary charity chief deeply concerned about reports of alarming rise in levels of radiation near Chernobyl

Following the good news that the besieged region of Ivankiv in Ukraine was liberated by the Ukrainian Army, having been occupied since the first days of the war, it has emerged that the citizens in the area are now faced with another threat – a huge rise in radiation levels.

Coming out from bunkers after nearly five weeks, scientists have now discovered an alarming rise in radiation following the military activity in Chernobyl.

The discovery has led to world-renowned scientist, Professor Yuri Bandazhevsky, calling for an immediate evacuation of the most vulnerable from the area.

Clonmel woman Adi Roche, founder and voluntary CEO of Irish charity, Chernobyl Children International says “while we are pleased that Russian troops have left the Chernobyl region, we are deeply concerned about the rising levels of radioactivity due to the military invasion, and it is further evidence that all nuclear facilities and surrounding lands should be deemed a No War Zone.

Any disturbance of radioactive material is lethal, as it re-releases radioactivity into the atmosphere, which has now unfortunately been confirmed by Professor Bandazhevsky.”