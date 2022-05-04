Search

04 May 2022

Children living at Carrick-on-Suir direct provision centre enjoy outings to library and local play centre

ridgewater House children enjoying the puppet show and story telling event at Carrick-on-Suir Library

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 May 2022 7:33 PM

Children living at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir enjoyed outings to the town’s library and a children’s fun centre over the Easter school holidays.

About 40 children from the centre had a day out at World of Bounce and Mini-Farm at Crough, Carrick-on-Suir while 15 of the younger children living there attended a storytelling and puppet show event at Sean Healy Public Library.

Bridgewater House’s Community Liaison Officer Martina Walsh thanked Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club and St Vincent de Paul for funding the children’s outing to World of Bounce.

She is now working on organising a celebration for the centre’s residents to mark Africa Day on May 25.

