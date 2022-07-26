Former Ursuline Thurles student Jessie Buckley nominated for prestigious music award

Jessie Buckley is among this year's Mercury prize nominees for her album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

The former Ursuline Thurles student and multi-talented Buckley recently won an Olivier award for best actress following her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Now she's being lauded for her music.

Speaking at a red carpet launch, she told the PA news agency: "I didn't even think I would make a song, never mind an album.

"And I definitely ever didn’t expect to be here. You never make it for these moments. You make it because you love making things and getting to work with people like Bernard and everybody who has been behind us.

"I have never had a creative experience like this in any kind of place I have worked, whether it is theatre or film, when you are building something from the ground up.

"That’s what drew me to it. If I had made one song I would have been so happy, but to make 12 songs that I feel really proud about and feel really grateful for… I am just shocked.

"It is lovely. These are once in a lifetime kind of things and that is enough."