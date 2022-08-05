Here is what Cappawhite Senior Citizens are getting up to this month

Cappawhite senior citizens are going on a summer trip this month
Are going by bus to Tramore on Tuesday, August 16. names to Ceilia on or before August 9.
There’s a lot of interest in this outing, so don’t leave it too late to book.
Also, there is a lunch outing at Tipperary golf club on Wednesday, August 31 at 1pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.