Mains works may cause supply disruption in the Golden and Kilfeacle areas according to Irish Water

Mains works today may cause supply disruption in the Thomastown area according to Irish Water
Irish Water is carrying out mains flushing in the Thomastown area today, August 8.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Thomastown, Kilfeackle and surrounding areas.
Works are expected to be complete by 5pm.
In a separate alert, Irish Water says mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Castlepark, Golden Village and surrounding areas.
Those works are expected to be complete by 4:30pm today.
