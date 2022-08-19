Planning approval for four Clonmel homes is appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Tipperary County Council’s decision last month to grant planning permission for a four-house development in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel is under appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The application submitted to the council sought permission to demolish a derelict single storey house on the Dungarvan Road next to Cascade Park, and replace it with seven terraced houses.

The high density of the housing development was one of a range of concerns raised about the project by local residents in submissions they lodged during the public consultation process in relation to the planning application.

The council’s planners, in the end, approved permission for the building of just four of the homes proposed for the 0.2292 hectares site, which translates to 0.56 acres.

The four houses approved will comprise three dwellings of two bedrooms and a three-bedroom home.

Twenty-one planning conditions are attached to the grant of permission the council approved to the planning applicant and site owner Sean Murphy, on July 4.

The conditions didn’t address all the issues the residents raised with the council, which ranged from concerns about the new site entrance proposed and road safety to the removal of an old chestnut tree, and fears about an increased flooding risk to lower lying neighbours.

Three of the five local residents who made submissions to the council about the original planning application have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála. Sean Murphy is also an appellant.

An Bord Pleanála is due to reach a decision on the appeal on November 30.