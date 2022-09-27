Search

27 Sept 2022

Students at St Mary's Nenagh take part in an ‘enjoyable and entertaining’ poetry slam workshop

Reporter:

Local Contributor

27 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

By Jamie Lynn Taylor, St Mary's Secondary School, Nenagh

On Friday, September 23, we were joined by Stephen Murray from Inspireland for a Poetry Slam workshop. Throughout the workshop, we had an exceptional conversation about misogyny, gender equality, religious equality and homophobia.

We learned about the many different forms of poetry and writing, such as music and religious books like The Bible. Despite the heavy conversation topics, the workshop was extremely enjoyable and entertaining.

Towards the end of the workshop, we were given the opportunity to write our own poems.

This was an incredible experience, and everyone got creative and wrote about topics they’re passionate about. The poems were kept anonymous, so everyone had the chance to express themselves.

