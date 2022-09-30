Search

01 Oct 2022

Templemore TY have adventure in Delphi while first years start out on new education path

Templemore TY have adventure in Delphi while first years start out on new education path

New first yearstudents at Our Lady’s, Jamie Barrett, Evan Maher, Andrew Walsh and Harry Moriarty-Hayes

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Transition Year pupils at Our Lady’s, Templemore, travelled to Delphi, county Mayo, recently and each student had an opportunity to do all activities which included surfing, bog pool, team tasks, zip and trek, archery, climbing and abseiling.

Everyone arrived back in Templemore having really enjoyed the three days away. While there were a few tired bodies there was a great sense of achievement among the group.

Our sixth year students attended Higher Options in the RDS on September 23. They came away with plenty of information to help them with their decision making for next year.

Our first-year students have transitioned successfully to Our Lady’s.

Their enthusiasm is infectious, and we are happy to report that they have embraced all the school has to offer.

Last week, our cohort of first year students enjoyed team building and wellbeing activities.

An afternoon of team activities on campus gave all our students a chance to build new friendships while having some fun outdoors.

Cairdeas is Our Lady’s peer mentoring programme which runs each year. It links first year students with a mentor from the senior school.

This year, our first years got a really warm welcome on their first day as their fifth year mentors came back to school a few days early to meet with students, organise fun activities and a school trail for them.

Since then, students have got to know their mentors a little better through organised activities and informal chats during lunchtime.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media