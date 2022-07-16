Rhode show character to edge tough championship derby

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 1

RHODE showed plenty of character as they edged out a real tough, tight championship derby against old rivals Edenderry in Tullamore on Saturday evening.

Rhode 2-13

Edenderry 2-12

In a game that could have swung either way, Rhode were slightly the better side and just deserved the points. However, had Edenderry sneaked a share of the spoils, they wouldn't have had any grounds for complaint and both sides are in good fettle.

Ahead by a point, 2-5 to 1-7 at half time, Rhode had to dig deep late on to get the win. They had looked like they would get there for much of the second half but stared defeat in the face when they went behind late on.

Rhode led by 2-8 to 1-8 after 33 minutes but two frees from impressive sub Alex Kenny reduced it to a point. Super scores from Niall McNamee and Ruari McNamee put Rhode back three ahead but Edenderry got it back to the minimum with equally good points from Kenny and Sean Doyle. Anton Sullivan put Rhode two clear but they were rocked when Edenderry took the lead with a well struck 52nd minute penalty goal from Alex Kenny after Alan Harte was fouled by Keith Murphy.

They responded superbly, attacking with real menace and putting Edenderry under serious pressure. Niall McNamee equalised from a free and Ruari McNamee floated over the winner with four minutes left. There was still plenty of time for Edenderry and they almost snatched a draw. Niall McNamee had a bad wide from a free and Rhode then coughed up possession when Aaron Kellaghan went down with what looked a hamstring injury as they playe keep-ball deep in injury time.

Edenderry swept forward and got a free just over 40 metres out but Alex Kenny didn't get the distance or accuracy as a relieved Rhode held on by the skin of their teeth – he had been waved back by referee Kevin Williamson after advancing inside the 40 with his first attempt. David Hanlon had kicked a spectacular first half free from around the 40 metre mark and might have been the man for it but he was just off the field for a straight red card after grabbing a Rhode player.

The first half was a good lively affair with a Niall McNamee goal in the 30th minute giving Rhode the slightest of leads at half time, 2-5 to 1-7.

That goal was well worked between McNamee and Anton Sullivan after Lee Pearson didn't claim a long ball in. Sullivan brilliantly flicked the ball into space and after an interchange of passes, McNamee drove a low shot to the net.

Up to that, Edenderry had been marginally the better team and deserved their two point lead but there had been very little between them. Rhode were able to kick excellent long range points from Niall McNamee and Ruari McNamee but Edenderry were able to work the ball in closer and tap over close range points.

A fine 11th minute goal from Aaron Kellaghan after he skipped inside the cover gave Rhode a 1-2 to 0-3 lead but Alan Harte replied with a goal for Edenderry in the 16th minute, giving them a 1-4 to 1-3 lead.

Edenderry led by 1-7 to 1-4 after 24 minutes an were moving well but a super Ruari McNamee point followed by that Niall McNamee goal gave Rhode the advantage.

A lot of interest focused on Rhode here and they are in good shape. They are fit, moving well and are definite title contenders. It was far from a flawless performance and they missed a good bit but it was a big, important win for them. A big difference was their ability to kick spectacular long range points with Niall and Ruari McNamee and Anton Sullivan all firing over great scores while their ability to retain ball was superb for most of it. Conor McNamee, Anton Sullivan, Ruari McNamee, Aaron Kellaghan and Niall McNamee were their standout performers.

Edenderry are still without their star forward Cian Farrell, who is recovering from a cruciate injury. They played well and were not far off at all. Kickouts from Loughlin Walsh was a problem for them as too many didn't hit the mark while Ken Garry nearly always found a man with his – Walsh did make a great save to deny Aaron Kellaghan a 41st minute goal while Ken Garry's save from Sean Doyle at the other end seconds later was also right out of the top drawer.

Colm Byrne, Lee Pearson, Rory Egan, Jordan Hayes, David Hanlon and Alex Kenny were Edenderry's best players – despite scoring a very respectable 2-12, Edenderry's forwards were not as good as Rhode's and they would be a much different proposition with Cian Farrell on board.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode): Niall McNamee was once again the most important player on the field and Rhode would not have won without him. He scored a couple of breathtaking points as well as having a few misses. Aaron Kellaghan gets the nod on this occasion. He worked very hard, scored an important goal and set up a few scores as well as winning fouls for frees – he could have been even better as he missed a few chances as well but Kellaghan went very well in general play.



THE SCORERS

Rhode: Niall McNamee 1-6 (3f), Aaron Kellaghan 1-0, Anton Sullivan and Ruari McNamee 0-3 each, Stephen Hannon 0-1.

Edenerry: Alex Kenny 1-3 (Goal from a penalty and 2f), Sean Doyle 0-3, Alan Harte 1-0, David Hanlon (1f) and Colm Byrne 0-2 each Ciaran Farrell and Lee Pearson 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

RHODE: Kenneth Garry; Keith Muphy, Jake Kavanagh, James McPadden; Conor McNamee, Pauric Sullivan, Brian Darby, Alan McNamee, Dylan Kavangh; Anton Sullivan, Ruari McNamee, Ciaran Heavey; Stephen Hannon, Aaron Kellaghan, Niall McNamee.

EDENDERRY: Loughlin Walsh; Dylan Byrne, Sean Pender, Lee Pearson; Colm Byrne, Rory Egan, Adam Mahon; Jordan Hayes, David Hanlon; Mark Abbott, Ciaran Farrell, Dan Lowry; Cian Murphy, Sean Doyle, Alan Harte. Sub – Alex Kenny for Murphy (35m).

Referee – Kevin Williamson (Tullamore).



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Edenderry's last gasp free was a huge moment. David Hanlon was off the field to a red card and it was just outside Alex Kenny's range.



REFEREE WATCH

Kevin Williamson had a very good game. There wasn't much contentious, though he had more to do in the second half and he displayed a real understanding of football as well as showing common sense. He got the big calls right – Edenderry's penalty and David Hanlon's black card – and only misse a couple of things.



TALKING POINT

There was a lot of interest in Rhode and how they would perform here. They fielded a strong team and are championship contenders. This win sets them up very nicely and they are now odds on favourites to top the group and claim a semi-final place.



VENUE WATCH

O'Connor Park was once again in fantastic condition and the County Board hosted the game very well.



STATISTICS

Wides: Rhode – 11 (6 in first half); Edenderry – 10 (6 in first half).

Yellow cards: Rhode – 4 (Keith Murphy, Conor McNamee, Anton Sullivan and Aaron Kellaghan); Edenderry – 1 (Ciaran Farrell).

Black cards: 0;

Red cards: Rhode - 0; Edenderry – 1 (David Hanlon).



WHAT'S NEXT

Rhode play Durrow and Edenderry meet Clara.