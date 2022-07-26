Search

26 Jul 2022

Clodiagh Gaels in poignant tribute to late Donal Beatty as Offaly GAA Grand Canal Walk clears €143,000

Clodiagh Gaels in poignant tribute to late Donal Beatty as Offaly GAA Grand Canal Walk clears €143,000

Arlene and Sean Beatty with the Clodiagh Gaels team of walkers as they pay tribute to the late Donal Beatty.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

26 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Offaly GAA Grand Canal Walk raised over €143,000 for the County Board and clubs in the county when it took place last Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, the figure raised was €143,449 and this is likely to rise further in the coming days before the fundraising venture is shutdown.

The fundraising event has proven to be a resounding success since being instigated by the Offaly GAA Supporters Club, Club Faithful a few years ago.

It was extended last year in scale with the County Board making it a joint fundraiser between them and clubs. Clubs are asked to get walkers to raise funds and everything is split 50-50 between the club and the board.

The County Board will have cleared a bit more than clubs as some walkers raised funds for them alone but it was still a very financially rewarding venture for clubs.

Golf hero Shane Lowry boosted the County Board's take with a €20,000 donation from himself, family and golfing friends. Lowry had given the board a boost by backing the walk a few weeks ago and he raised the highest amount, €20,235.

192 walkers participated and a particularly big effort was made by Clodiagh Gaels. The Killeigh-Killurin outfit used it as a tribute to one of their most cherished members, the late Donal Beatty, who died last March.

A native of Tullamore but living at Fintir Lane in Killeigh for several years, Donal was a passionate GAA supporter and worker. He gave great service to Clodiagh Gaels and the underage Na Fianna Minor Club and his premature death after a battle with illness devastated his family and community.

His death was a hugely emotional experience with hundreds attending his wake and funeral in Killeigh.

Apart from Shane Lowry, Donal's son Sean Beatty raised the most money, collecing €5,350. Clodiagh Gaels had a number of other walkers participating and they raised around €10,500 in all – Katherine Buckley was their second highest with €1,635.

There was a great turnout in Killeigh for the walk on Saturday morning with Sean Beatty and his mother Arlene leading the walkers out.

Some clubs made a huge effort and there were a few individuals who really pushed the boat out. Part of the appeal of the fundraiser is that you can see the amount donated for each walker on the Grand Canal Walk website, as well as the people who donated money to them.

This introduced an element of competition into it with Offaly GAA vice chairman James Murphy collecting €5,310 for them and Rhode. A great Coolderry mother and daughter team, Maureen and Mary Hanley also went very well, raising €4,100.

Belmont also made a big push with three members clearing €2,000. Former Offaly hurler, Colin Egan led the way with €3,100 while Patrick Kenny raised €2,685 and Joe Turley got €2,505. Carrig-Riverstown had five members with over €1,000 collected.

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan collected €1,780, mainly in the last week while his 1990s Offaly hurling team mate John Troy raised €1,670 for Lusmagh and the board.

Other walkers who raised over €1,000 were:

Janette Mangan, Kilclonfert - €3,790;

Michael Haverty, Ballinamere - €3,150;

Alan Gleeson, Kilcormac-Killoughey - €2,740;

Paddy Fox, Durrow - €2,300;

Dolores Slevin, Kilcormac-Killoughey - €2,010;

Kieran Heavin, Belmont - €1,870;

Paul Craven, Kilcormac-Killoughey - €1,805;

Eoin Doorley, Carrig-Riverstown - €1,540;

Michael Keane, Carrig-Riverstown - €1,540;

Edenderry GAA Club - €1,540;

Padraig Connaughton, Carrig-Riverstown - €1,510;

Shirley Kelly, Clodiagh Gaels - €1,460;

Daniel O'Meara, Carrig-Riverstown - €1,401;

Siobhan Kelly, Clara - €1,370;

Conor Dooley, Ballyskenach-Killavilla - €1,310;

Dylan Murphy, Birr - €1,245;

Jimmy Grennan, Ferbane - €1,200;

Pat Kelly, Carrig-Riverstown - €1,195;

Christy Hand, Kilcormac-Killoughey - €1,160;

Pat Moylan, St Rynagh's Hurling Club - €1,090;

Kieran Keyes, Clodiagh Gaels - €1,080;

Kieran Rigney, Doon - €1,075;

Eoin Hickey, Rhode - €1,060;

Janice Perez de Alderete, Belmont - €1,040;

Siobhan Wyer, Ballinamere - €1,030;

Offaly minor hurlers, Offaly GAA - €1,020;

Padraig Egan, Doon - €1,000;

Jackie Duffy, Lusmagh - €1,000

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media