Cunnigham shows his class as excellent Bracknagh make instant return to top flight

THE value of having a player of the quality of Peter Cunningham was never better illustrated than Saturday as he inspired Bracknagh to a surprisingly easy win over parish neighbours Clonbullogue in the Senior “B” Football Championship final in Tullamore – making an instant return to the top flight, having been relegated last year.



Tullamore Court Hotel Senior “B” Football Championship final



Bracknagh 2-12

Clonbullogue 0-10

Cunningham was brilliant, at the epi centre of everything on a day when Bracknagh were at their very best, controlling the game almost from start to finish and never looking like losing.

It was an excellent all round display by Bracknagh, their best of the season. It was far from a one man show as they had players who stood up to be counted in all sectors, particularly Fionn Dempsey, Ciaran Donnelly and Jason Dempsey but Peter Cunningham, one of three brothers on the field, really transcended the game.

One of the most gifted Offaly footballers of his generation with tremendous natural ability, he has had days where he has been a peripheral figure for them, struggling to get going. He has suffered from the affliction often encountered by a club who has one really outstanding talent, expected to do everything and there were also days when he simply didn't play well. It is the sign of a really good player when he does the business on the really big days, however, and Saturday was one of those days for Cunningham.

He was tightly marked by Eddie Bennett who switched from centre half back specifically for that role. Bennett did his very best on the day and it was fascinating to watch him marking him in the first half in particular as he stuck to him like glue – often keeping his back to play and staring Cunningham down. It worked for a while but only a few minutes really and by half time it was clear that Bracknagh would win and that Cunningham was the best player on the field.

Clonbullogue had their own star man in Keith O'Neill but his youth and injury meant that he just couldn't exert that sort of influence at this stage of his young life – he tried hard and made an impact but was tightly marked and was never really running freely. If O'Neill's injuries clear up, he can become that type of player but this was a bridge too soon for him, a bridge too far for Clonbullogue.

Clonbullogue had been the more impressive side earlier in the campaign and went in as favourites but it didn't happen for them. They had chances to have made it more interesting and certainly could have been a lot closer but Bracknagh were the better side by a long distance.

It was easily Bracknagh's best performance of the year and considering its quality, it is amazing to note how close they were to coming a cropper in the semi-final against Bracknagh. They were so controlled, so efficient in their play and they had outstanding players all over the field – Keith Keogh, Fionn Dempsey, Ciaran Donnelly, Jason Dempsey and Mikey Cunningham also made their presence felt on a day when they had very little weak links.

Clonbullogue will be disappointed at the way it unravelled for them. They never got any real momentum behind them and were always chasing their tail. They tried hard but they missed too much. They encountered particular problems with frees with Jack McEvoy off target with some first half ones while Keith O'Neill missed a second half kick. Eddie Bennett, Harry Judge, McEvoy, Ruari O'Neill and Keith O'Neill were among their better players but as a unit, Clonbullogue were very much second best.

Clonbullogue competed well early on but even then, it looked blue for them. They led by 0-2 to 0-1 after nine minutes and were level at 0-3 each after 16 minutes but by half time, they were in serious other. It might have been a different game had Keith O'Neill goaled in the 18th minute – his shot was brilliantly saved by Keith Keogh - or Lee Dempsey not hit the post moments later. However, by now, Peter Cunningham was beginning to rise to the top. He got his first point from play in the 22nd minute as Bracknagh went on a spree of five points without reply. Keith O'Neill got one for Clonbullogue but an injury time goal from Mikey Cunningham gave Bracknagh a 1-8 to 0-4 lead – the flick by Peter Cunningham to set the move in motion was breathtaking and his younger brother applied the finish. Mikey and Peter Cunningham also went for goals in the first half when taking points would have been the wiser option and Jack McEvoy's free reduced the deficit to 1-8 to 0-5 at half time but needing something close to a miracle to win.

Bracknagh were playing too well to give them any glimmer of hope and they retained a vice like grip on it in the second half. Peter Cunningham got two points in a minute as Bracknagh went on to lead by 1-11 to 0-7 before clincing it with a 45th minute goal – Peter Cunningham seemed to have been fouled but Kevin Williamson didn't give it and when the ball broke, sub Robin Galbraith punched to the net.

With a 2-11 to 0-7 lead, this was a done deal for Bracknagh and they only added one further point. Clonbullogue got three and could have got in for a couple of goals as they laid siege to a tenacious Bracknagh defence late on but really, they were only chasing consolation scores at this stage.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh): On a different day, Fionn Dempsey, Ciaran Donnelly or Jason Dempsey would have vied for this accolade but Peter Cunningham was so good that you couldn't look anywhere else. He wasn't always in the game but some of his flicks were a joy to watch, his awareness and movement out of the top drawer. He drifted back between full forward, midfield and defence in the second half, winning crucial ball in all sectors.



THE SCORERS

Bracknagh: Mikey Cunningham 1-4 (3f), Peter Cunningham 0-5 (2f), Robin Galbraith 1-0, Ciaran Donnelly, Jason Dempsey, Eoghan Geoghegan 0-1 each.

Clonbullogue: Keith O'Neill 0-4 (3f), Jack McEvoy (2f) and Harry Judge 0-2 each, Ruari O'Neill, Jamie Guing (f) 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

BRACKNAGH: Keith Keogh; David Costello, Jim Hendy, Fionn Dempsey; Anthony Cunningham, Ciaran Donnelly, Adam Kelly; Stefan Geoghegan, Jason Dempsey; Darren Kelly, Joe Costello, Sean Dempsey; Eoghan Geoghegan, Peter Cunningham, Mikey Cunningham. Subs – Robin Galbraith for Sean Dempsey (HT), Colin Broderick for Hendy (48m), Josh Maher for Darren Kelly (56m), Emmet Geoghegan for Eoghan Geoghegan (59m), Brian Kearney for Adam Kelly (63m).

CLONBULLOGUE: Aaron Allen; Ryan Dempsey, Jamie Quinn, David Dempsey; Ian Curry, Eddie Bennett, Harry Judge; Jack McEvoy, Peter Bennett; Daryl Quinn, Ruari O'Neill, Sean Foran; Jamie Guing, Cian O'Neill, Keith O'Neill. Subs – Lee Dempsey for Cian O'Neill, inj. (14m), Ciaran Maher for Jamie Quinn, inj. (30+2m), Shane O'Brien for Bennett (HT), Joe Foran for Guing (47m), Eoghan Kinsella for Daryl Quinn (47m).

Referee – Kevin Williamson (Tullamore).



REFEREE WATCH

It was a big game for Kevin Williamson who is a comparative newcomer to refereeing. He has been developing very well and handled it with his usual efficiency. He may have allowed advantage to run a couple of seconds long on a couple of occasions but neither side should have had an issue with the referee.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Mikey Cunningham's goal a minute into first half injury time was crucial. It gave Bracknagh a 1-8 to 0-4 lead and at that stage, everyone in O'Connor Park knew or should have known where the title was heading.



VENUE WATCH

As expected, there was a large crowd for this parish derby and they created a good atmosphere.



TALKING POINT

The strength of football in Clonbullogue parish. Clonbullogue and Bracknagh were in the final while Walsh Island made the semi-final. The parish really needs a competitive senior football team and it is hard to see this happening without some joining of resources.



WHAT'S NEXT

Bracknagh play in the Leinster club intermediate campaign.



STATISTICS

Wides: Bracknagh – 3 (2 in first half); Clonbullogue – 14 (6 in first half).

Yellow cards: 0.

Black cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.