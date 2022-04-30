Vauban adds further lustre to burgeoning reputation

Vauban further enhanced his tall reputation with a runaway victory in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown.
Narrowly beaten by Pied Piper on his Irish debut, the Willie Mullins-trained juvenile had since notched successive Grade One wins in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Triumph at Cheltenham.
The runner-up on both occasions was Pied Piper’s stablemate Fil Dor, who was once again in opposition and provided most resistance.
The pair had it between them from a long way out, with Fil Dor’s rider Davy Russell doing his level best to draw the sting out of Vauban by making it a strong test.
But the 4-11 favourite cruised up alongside the pacesetter still full of running on the approach to the final flight and only had to be pushed out hands and heels on the run-in by Paul Townend to score by four lengths.
