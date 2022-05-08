Search

08 May 2022

McGuinness works his magic with Pretreville

McGuinness works his magic with Pretreville

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

08 May 2022 6:55 PM

Pretreville provided trainer Ado McGuinness with another big-race victory in the Group Three Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown.

The County Dublin-based trainer has enjoyed a memorable 12 months, thanks in chief to the exploits of his dual Group One-winning sprinter A Case Of You.

A winner at Dundalk earlier in the year, Pretreville had since finished second in Doha and in the Listed Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown a month ago.

The seven-year-old was an 11-1 shot returning to the Foxrock venue for this one-mile contest and raised his game to see off Aidan O’Brien’s hat-trick seeking 2-1 favourite Ivy League by a length and three-quarters in the hands of Ronan Whelan.

McGuinness said: “The plan was to come here after he ran a very good race the last day. It was a field of good horses and I suppose you could make a case for the six horses today.

“He was very impressive and Ronan gave him a world class ride, he dictated.

“We might drop him back to seven furlongs and we might look at Royal Ascot, we’re not exactly sure.

“He was a 112 or 113 horse at one stage in France so he could head back up towards that. He’s a very classy horse and a privilege to have.

“He’s a horse that doesn’t need a lot of running either, we don’t like to dip him too many times. It’ll probably be at least three or four weeks before you see him again and maybe even six weeks.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media