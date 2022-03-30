Search

31 Mar 2022

NUS Scotland to launch one-stop-shop for mental health support

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 12:25 PM

A website designed to help students struggling with their mental health has been launched.

The Think Positive Hub went live on Wednesday, with its creators at NUS Scotland saying that it will be a one-stop-shop for information about mental health services and resources.

Matt Crilly, president of NUS Scotland, said: “Life as a student can be incredibly difficult. We know there is good support out there, but even where support is available it can be hard for students to access.

“The Think Positive Hub pulls together services, projects and resources they can trust, specifically aimed at students in Scotland and is a positive step in address Scotland’s student mental health crisis.”

It was created in response to research published by NUS Scotland in 2020 which found almost three quarters of students north of the border had concerns about their mental health and wellbeing during their first year of study.

NUS Scotland said students had been hit hard by the cost-of-living increase, with half of those asked citing a lack of money or financial pressures as having a negative impact on their mental health.

And six in 10 of those who had sought help had to wait for support, the student organisation said.

