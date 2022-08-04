Search

04 Aug 2022

Around 57,000 Scots living with long Covid for a year or more

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 4:23 PM

Around 57,000 people across Scotland are estimated to have been living with long Covid for more than a year.

The figure has increased from 31,000 compared to the same time in 2021.

Estimates from the Office for National Statistics show 164,000 people in Scotland have been living with the condition for any duration.

The figures have led to the charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland to call for action to ensure those with long Covid can access the full range of services they need.

The charity has launched a pilot project in NHS Lothian where GPs can refer patients to its long Covid support service.

Allan Cowie, the charity’s interim chief executive, said: “Tens of thousands of people in Scotland have been living with the effects of long Covid for well over a year now and their daily lives are being hugely impacted by debilitating symptoms.

“People living with the condition tell us that long Covid is affecting their ability to work, socialise with friends and family, exercise and even leave the house.

“On top of that they are still struggling to access the tests they need and support isn’t consistent.

“There needs to be a full wraparound package of care in place that caters to people’s medical needs and provides holistic support to help them live well with their condition.

“The pilot project that we developed with NHS Lothian and Pogo Digital Healthcare has allowed us to integrate our service with primary care so GPs can easily refer patients directly into our long Covid support service.

“We want to adopt this approach across the country and we’re appealing to the Scottish Government to help make sure this happens quickly.”

