Search

30 Aug 2022

Scotland’s GDP to grow more slowly than UK over 50 years, projections suggest

Scotland’s GDP to grow more slowly than UK over 50 years, projections suggest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Scotland’s GDP is projected to grow more slowly than the UK over the next 50 years, according to the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC).

The independent body, which publishes economic and fiscal projections for Scotland’s economy to inform Government spending, projected growth of 0.9% per year on average between 2028-29 and 2071-72.

This is compared to growth of 1.4% for the UK as a whole.

GDP per person is also projected to grow at a slower rate than in the UK, with the commission predicting an annual average increase of 1.3% in Scotland compared to 1.4% in the UK.

The SFC will produce a full report next year on Scotland’s population over the next 50 years and its impact on the economy, but its first projections were released on Tuesday.

Population, the commission projected, could drop by as much as 900,000 people by 2072, some 16% of the current figure.

Along with a projected fall in population, the labour force could also see a drop by 2072, the report claimed.

The proportion of the population aged between 16 and 64 is projected to fall by eight percentage points by 2072, dropping to 56%, compared to a six percentage point drop in the UK.

The report also predicted that Scotland’s population would be on average 7.6 years older in 2072 than it is currently, compared to 6.1 years in the UK.

Professor Graeme Roy, the chair of the SFC, said: “While Scotland is no different from most high-income economies in facing demographic pressures, those facing Scotland are particularly acute.

“Our fiscal sustainability report next year will explore how these will affect the Scottish budget in the future.

“Politicians and those delivering public services will need to consider how to respond to these future fiscal pressures.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media