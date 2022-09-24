Search

24 Sept 2022

Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill

Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 4:40 PM

A trade union is seeking to take legal action over the closure of a paper mill.

Pat Rafferty, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, said the union was looking to take action over the “lack of consultation” with trade unions.

His comments came two days after it was announced the Stoneywood mill in Aberdeen, together with another mill in Chartham, Kent, were being placed in administration.

Administrators were appointed for the Arjowiggins Group UK, which operated the two sites.

The move resulted in 368 of the firm’s 463 UK-based employees being made redundant immediately.

Speaking about the situation at a Unite Scottish policy conference in Glasgow, Mr Rafferty said: “I just wanted to send a message of solidarity from this conference to our members at Stoneywood in Aberdeen who have just been told in the past couple of days the whole site is closing down.

“We will obviously fight against that as much as we can.

“We will be taking legal action against them for the lack of consultation with the union in that regard.”

Administrator Blair Nimmo said that while Arjowiggins had a “a long and proud history dating back more than 260 years”, the company had been affected by the “severe challenges posed by the pandemic” as well as the “significant economic headwinds which have been impacting industrial manufacturing businesses up and down the country, including skyrocketing energy costs”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media