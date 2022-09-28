Search

28 Sept 2022

Lack of responsibility ‘real challenge’ in tackling student homelessness

Lack of responsibility ‘real challenge’ in tackling student homelessness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 2:15 PM

A lack of responsibility is the “real challenge” in tackling student homelessness, MSPs have been told.

Holyrood’s Education, Children and Young People Committee took evidence on Scotland’s universities on Wednesday.

It followed reports of students across Scotland being unable to find appropriate accommodation before commencing their studies at the start of the academic year.

The National Union of Students (NUS) in Scotland reported this year that 12% of students had experienced homelessness at some point since starting their courses.

Ellie Gomersall, president of the NUS in Scotland, said the real challenge in tackling student homelessness is that there is no responsibility being taken.

Ms Gomersall told MSPs that despite increasing student numbers at certain institutions, there is a “real lack of quality, affordable accommodation for students”.

She said: “Those are the key words there, in terms of quality and affordable, because actually we are seeing that there are some rooms that are sitting there but are such poor quality that they’re just not fit for purpose for a student to be able to live and study in.

“Or they are so expensive that they’re just not affordable for students.

“The real challenge here is that actually I don’t think anyone is really taking responsibility for this.”

Mary Senior, from the University and College Union Scotland, described the situation as a “perfect storm” as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “Students are really at the sharp end and our members are suffering in terms of workload and the additional one-to-one support, which students need if they’re going to progress.

“I was talking to our members in universities over the past week on their concerns around homelessness and the worries that students have about where they live, sofa surfing, cost of living.

“That’s not conducive to progressing effectively through the system.”

The committee was told that often, the nature of homelessness presents itself in the form of things such as sofa surfing, meaning students may not register as homeless with their local authority or place of study.

Ms Gomersall said: “Often we don’t know – institutions don’t know – that that student is homeless because the student doesn’t know where to turn to.

“I think what we need to see is, first of all, an acknowledgement from universities that they need to increase the amount of provision of student accommodation when they’re increasing student numbers in order to make sure that those students have got some way to live.

“But we also need to see your support from the Scottish Government as well.”

Ms Gomersall suggested action such as increasing support packages could help more students to access accommodation, pointing out that “often, the amount of student finance that a student receives is actually lower than their rent for the year”.

She added: “We know that if students have got more money in their pockets, and that rent is lower, that means that students will be able to find places to live more easily.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media