04 Oct 2022

Class at Scottish primary school told to stay at home amid E.coli outbreak

04 Oct 2022 7:32 PM

Children in a class at a Biggar primary school have been told to stay at home after an E.coli outbreak grew to double digits.

Ten cases of the bacterial infection have been detected in the town and the primary one/two class at Tinto Primary School have been told to stay at home because of the outbreak, NHS Lanarkshire said.

Dr Alison Smith-Palmer, chairwoman of the incident management team and public health consultant at the NHS board, said the decision was “one control measure we are taking to prevent further spread”.

“We have written to parents, carers and staff to provide the most up-to-date information and ongoing health advice,” she said.

“We appreciate that this will be an anxious time for those who are directly affected by the infection as well as the whole school community.

“We have encouraged parents to keep their children away from other children and those at higher risk until their negative results have been received.”

Health officials started investigations in the town last week after an outbreak at a nursery, which the health board did not name, having seen four people infected and a fifth having close links to one of the other cases.

Symptoms of E.coli 0157 include mild loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. The most severe symptoms can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

NHS Lanarkshire, Public Health Scotland and South Lanarkshire Council are continuing to investigate these cases and potential sources.

Those who have been affected are not currently attending the school or nursery, NHS Lanarkshire said, and have submitted samples for testing.

Dr Smith-Palmer said the health board was asking people to be “alert for any symptoms they, or a child they look after, may have”.

“Anyone who has developed symptoms of E.coli infection should seek medical attention as specific tests are required to diagnose the infection which can mimic other illnesses,” she said.

“Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP practice or NHS24 on 111 when the GP practice is closed. This is crucial to help contain the infection and stop its spread within the community.”

