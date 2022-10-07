Search

07 Oct 2022

Education Secretary to lead efforts to tackle gender inequality in schools

Education Secretary to lead efforts to tackle gender inequality in schools

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

A drive to tackle gender inequality faced by girls and young women in schools is to be led by the Education Secretary.

Shirley-Anne Somerville will serve alongside a yet-to-be-recruited young person as co-chair on the Gender Equality Taskforce in Education and Learning.

Education, youth and gender equality representatives, as well as young women, will also form the group.

It comes after gender inequality in learning settings, such as the classroom, was highlighted in three reports commissioned by the taskforce.

The reports found girls and young women were reporting gender-based violence and sexist attitudes, and some said they feared for their safety.

Ms Somerville said: “I am grateful to all those who contributed to these reports, particularly those who shared painful experiences, and who gave valuable suggestions about what needs to change.

“The taskforce commissioned these reports because it is important to hear from girls and young women about their first-hand experiences of gender inequality. Some of what they reported is difficult to read and deeply concerning.

“Through my work with the taskforce, we will strive to tackle these inequalities. I do not underestimate the task – systemic change is needed and it will require a commitment from across the education system and beyond.

“This work is complex and long-term and, to that end, I have committed to ensuring gender equality is embedded in our plans for education reform.

“Crucially, we will continue to listen to those with lived experience of gender inequality in education and work with them to address these challenges.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media