Education Secretary to lead efforts to tackle gender inequality in schools

A drive to tackle gender inequality faced by girls and young women in schools is to be led by the Education Secretary.

Shirley-Anne Somerville will serve alongside a yet-to-be-recruited young person as co-chair on the Gender Equality Taskforce in Education and Learning.

Education, youth and gender equality representatives, as well as young women, will also form the group.

It comes after gender inequality in learning settings, such as the classroom, was highlighted in three reports commissioned by the taskforce.

The reports found girls and young women were reporting gender-based violence and sexist attitudes, and some said they feared for their safety.

Ms Somerville said: “I am grateful to all those who contributed to these reports, particularly those who shared painful experiences, and who gave valuable suggestions about what needs to change.

“The taskforce commissioned these reports because it is important to hear from girls and young women about their first-hand experiences of gender inequality. Some of what they reported is difficult to read and deeply concerning.

“Through my work with the taskforce, we will strive to tackle these inequalities. I do not underestimate the task – systemic change is needed and it will require a commitment from across the education system and beyond.

“This work is complex and long-term and, to that end, I have committed to ensuring gender equality is embedded in our plans for education reform.

“Crucially, we will continue to listen to those with lived experience of gender inequality in education and work with them to address these challenges.”