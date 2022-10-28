One taken to hospital after early hours fire in Aberdeen

One person was taken to hospital with several others treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen in the early hours of Friday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue received calls just after midnight to reports of the blaze at Cloverleaf Grange in the Bucksburn area of the city.

The flat was on the first floor of a four-storey building and three engines attended.

Several ambulances attended the scene including a rapid resuscitation response unit.

One person was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with several others treated for smoke inhalation.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.03am on Friday October 28 to attend an incident at Cloverleaf Grange, Aberdeen.

“Three ambulances, two of our special operation response teams (SORT) and a rapid resuscitation response unit (3RU) were dispatched to the scene.

“Several patients were treated at the scene and one patient was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.01am on Friday, 28 October to reports of a dwelling fire at Cloverleaf Grange, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to a fire affecting a flat on the 1st floor of a four-storey building.

“Four casualties were placed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”