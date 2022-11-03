MSP trained to administer drug which can save those who have overdosed

An SNP politician is urging fellow MSPs to undergo training on how to administer the potentially lifesaving drug Naloxone.

Audrey Nicoll, a former police officer who now represents Aberdeen South and North Kincardine at Holyrood, said that because of the central location of her office, she felt it was “incredibly important” she and her staff learned how to help someone in the event of an overdose by giving them the drug.

Naloxone counteracts the effects of drugs such as heroin and can save the lives of those who have overdosed.

She has now urged other MSPs from all parties to follow her example, saying local constituency offices could provide an “accessible” point of help.

Alcohol and Drug Action Aberdeen provided training to Ms Nicoll and her staff, showing them how to administer the drug correctly.

Afterwards, she said: “Myself and my staff completed Naloxone training as we felt it incredibly important because of the central location of my constituency office.

“Now I’m encouraging other MSPs to do the same. Many of our offices are in busy town and city centre locations and can be a well-known and accessible location for Naloxone should someone be suffering an overdose.

“Already Scotland’s police officers carry Naloxone and have saved lives as a result, but they should not be the only ones so it’s important as many people as possible are trained to use the equipment.

“The training was very easy to follow and Naloxone is simple to administer. It can literally be the difference between life and death.”