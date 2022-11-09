Search

09 Nov 2022

Yousaf rejects calls to quit and warns NHS issues ‘bigger than one individual’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 2:55 PM

The problems facing the NHS are “far bigger than any one individual”, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said following opposition calls for him to quit.

The latest weekly figures for accident and emergency waiting time performance fell to record lows, prompting demands from Mr Yousaf’s political opponents for him to go.

But he said he has a “relentless focus” on improving the front line of the NHS, and accused others of using it as a “political football”.

The figures showed 63.1% of patients attending A&E in Scotland in the week to October 30 were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged in four hours – the target is 95%.

During a visit to Wishaw General Hospital in North Lanarkshire on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf was asked how bad the situation would have to be before he considered his own future as Health Secretary.

He told reporters: “People can focus on personalities if they want but the situation is extremely difficult in Conservative England, in Labour-run Wales, in what was DUP-run Northern Ireland.

“To make this about an individual or event, a political party, I think is missing the point.

“The point is we have had the biggest shock our NHS has ever faced in its 74-year existence.

“What we’re focused on, and what I’m focused on, is what can we do to help get us through this winter?

“This is an issue that is far bigger than one individual and I think those that are trying to make it about personalities are doing a disservice to those on the front line.”

Mr Yousaf also hit out at comments from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said he believes too many people are being recruited from overseas into the health service.

The Health Secretary said recruiting internationally is part of the strategy to increase capacity in the NHS.

Mr Yousaf: “I took a fair bit of exception to the comments made by Keir Starmer about overseas workers.

“I just spoke to an excellent overseas member of staff here at Wishaw.

“Recruiting overseas and international workers has got to be a part of that strategy.”

