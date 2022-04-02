Search

02 Apr 2022

Otis Khan scores against former club Walsall to wrap up Leyton Orient win

Otis Khan scores against former club Walsall to wrap up Leyton Orient win

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Otis Khan returned to haunt former club Walsall as Leyton Orient continued their revival under Richie Wellens by winning 2-0 at the Banks’s Stadium.

Khan, who rejected a new deal at Walsall to join the O’s in January, set up Harry Smith’s 13th league goal of the season and then hit the second as Orient recorded a fourth win in seven under Wellens.

Orient led after 10 minutes, Smith nipping in ahead of the defenders to prod home Khan’s fine cross on the volley from 10 yards.

Khan added the second six minutes later, although his strike from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off Walsall skipper Joss Labadie following an inventive short-corner routine.

Saddlers stopper Carl Rushworth denied Orient a third with a smart save from Ruel Sotiriou.

Walsall finally registered a shot on target just before the hour as Emmanuel Osadebe’s scuffed effort was pushed wide by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Labadie volleyed wide late on but Walsall’s run of four straight home wins was halted as Orient leapt above them into 14th.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media