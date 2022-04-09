Search

11 Apr 2022

We’ve achieved nothing, says Steve Evans after first Stevenage win since January

We’ve achieved nothing, says Steve Evans after first Stevenage win since January

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Steve Evans was pleased with the qualities his Stevenage side showed after they won 2-0 at Colchester to boost their League Two survival chances.

Goals from Jamie Reid and Luke Norris either side of half-time secured Stevenage their first win since January 29.

Norris was dismissed with six minutes remaining after receiving a second booking but Stevenage claimed victory and are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Stevenage boss Evans, who was taking charge of his third game as the club’s manager, said: “I don’t think we started the game particularly well.

“Colchester started the game better than us and it took us 10 to 15 minutes to get a grip in midfield but then after that up until half-time, it was a period of attack against defence.

“I’m not sure who got the final touch, for our first goal.

“Jake Taylor is saying it was Jake Taylor, Jamie Reid is saying it was Jamie Reid and I’ll probably go home tonight, have a glass of wine and tell my missus she scored!

“We got an early goal at the start of the second half which was down to sloppy defending, which gave us the incentive to go on.

“And then I think you have to be strong and disciplined and work hard and show endeavour.

“We’ve achieved nothing. We’ve won the game but we need to refresh the boys and get ready for Rochdale.”

Colchester interim head coach Wayne Brown was disappointed with the manner of his side’s defeat.

Brown said: “Let’s not dress it up – we weren’t at the races today and that’s the bottom line.

“It happens, it’s football as I’ve eluded to on many occasions and we’re not robots.

“But it was the manner of the defeat.

“We’ve highlighted this week that it was a local derby and that Stevenage are fighting for their lives and it was a must-win game for them and it showed in large spells of the game, where they wanted to win individual battles more than we did.

“That’s one thing I can’t accept – I can accept getting outplayed or being unlucky although I hate that word – but I cannot accept being second best to a team that basically wanted to win more than we did.

“One thing I’m not going to do is shy away from things and make excuses – that’s not me and I’ll be honest and that’s what you get with me.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media