Relegated King’s Lynn claim points at Woking with 3-0 win

Goals from Gold Omotayo, Tyler Denton and Ken Charles at the end of either half handed relegated King’s Lynn a 3-0 National League victory at mid-table Woking.
The significant first-half action all came just before the break, with Jermaine Anderson almost putting Woking ahead when his 44th-minute free-kick came back off the post after travelling through a crowded penalty area.
His disappointment was compounded within seconds when Linnets striker Omotayo rounded keeper Mark Smith to put the visitors ahead.
Kick-off in the second half was delayed by a medical emergency in the crowd at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, but it continued to prove a frustrating afternoon for the home side with Nicke Kabamba seeing a 77th-minute effort ruled out for offside.
And their hopes of a comeback were dashed with five minutes remaining when Denton converted Cameron Hargreaves’ cross to make it 2-0 before substitute Charles added a third deep into stoppage time.
