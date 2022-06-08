Search

22 Jun 2022

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre Nenagh to host World Elder Abuse Awareness Day coffee morning

08 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

In collaboration with the HSE Safeguarding and Protection Team, Silver Arch Family Resource Centre is hosting a free coffee morning to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022.

The event will take place in Tyone Community Centre on Wednesday, June 15, from 11am to 12:30pm. 

The theme this year is 'rights never get old.'

Silver Arch Family Resource Centre say they hope the event will be a 'useful platform to provide information on how and where to access support if people are concerned for themselves or others.'

Guest speakers on the day will be Cora Ryan, Social Worker with the HSE Safeguarding and Protection Team, Lorraine Dolan, regional co-ordinator with SAGE Advocacy, and Inspector Ailish Myles with the local division of An Garda Síochána. 

All speakers will be available throughout the morning to speak to anyone who would like more information.

The event is free, but spaces are limited. 

To book your place, call Silver Arch Family Resource Centre reception at 067-31800. 

