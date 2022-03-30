Search

31 Mar 2022

Stephen Merchant reveals he ‘very nearly’ broke Bruce Springsteen’s neck

Stephen Merchant reveals he ‘very nearly’ broke Bruce Springsteen’s neck

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 6:55 AM

Stephen Merchant has revealed that he once “very nearly” broke Bruce Springsteen’s neck while watching the US rock legend perform live.

The British actor and comedian said he had been so eager to help “The Boss” crowd-surf at the gig that he had underestimated the musician’s weight, and his own height.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon he recounted the incident, joking that his obsession with Springsteen, 70, made him seem like a “stalker in a retirement village.”

“I love The Boss and I went down there and during the show… he falls out into the crowd, crowd-surfing,” he said.

“I’m loving this, I was videoing it and I thought I’m going to go back on night two, I want a piece of that action. I want to be one of those people who gets to touch the great man.

“So (next time) I get into position, and he comes out and falls into the crowd…I’m bracing myself and I receive The Boss but I forget that I’m six-foot-seven.”

He continued: “So he starts going upwards and the person behind me is like regular height and they can’t reach him.

“There’s a moment in time where I’m taking the full weight of Bruce Springsteen and you know what, he’s a small man but he’s a lot heavier than you think.

“He’s dense with talent.

“So I’m holding him like this and I have a vision of my grandmother saying ‘you should never hold rock stars, you haven’t got the upper body strength’.”

Merchant added that Springsteen had been “singing the whole time” and had not noticed the incident, with Fallon saying: “You saved his life.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media