Search

31 Mar 2022

Caitlyn Jenner announces new role at Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner announces new role at Fox News

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor.

The former Olympian and reality TV personality, 72, will offer commentary and analysis across the channel and its other platforms.

Her first appearance on the right-leaning US outlet will be on Hannity, hosted by political commentator Sean Hannity, on Thursday evening.

She said: “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott described Jenner as “an inspiration to us all”.

She added: “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star through the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2015, aged 66, she revealed her identity as a trans woman during an interview with US TV journalist Diane Sawyer.

Three months later, Caitlyn Jenner confirmed her name change in a Vanity Fair cover story.

She then documented her new “new normal” life as a transgender woman in television series I Am Cait.

The reality show ran for two series.

In 2019, Jenner appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A member of the Republican Party for much of her life, Jenner ran in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election but gained little traction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media