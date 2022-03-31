Caitlyn Jenner announces new role at Fox News

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor.
The former Olympian and reality TV personality, 72, will offer commentary and analysis across the channel and its other platforms.
Her first appearance on the right-leaning US outlet will be on Hannity, hosted by political commentator Sean Hannity, on Thursday evening.
She said: “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”
Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott described Jenner as “an inspiration to us all”.
She added: “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”
Jenner won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star through the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
In 2015, aged 66, she revealed her identity as a trans woman during an interview with US TV journalist Diane Sawyer.
Three months later, Caitlyn Jenner confirmed her name change in a Vanity Fair cover story.
She then documented her new “new normal” life as a transgender woman in television series I Am Cait.
The reality show ran for two series.
In 2019, Jenner appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
A member of the Republican Party for much of her life, Jenner ran in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election but gained little traction.
