Search

01 Jul 2022

Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend proud of her Wimbledon performance

Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend proud of her Wimbledon performance

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 2:55 PM

Katie Boulter’s family and boyfriend have expressed their pride in the British player’s Wimbledon win after her grandmother died two days before.

The 25-year-old Leicester-born player said she was “shaking” after the biggest triumph of her career so far on Thursday, and gave an emotional speech about her grandmother, Jill, on Centre Court.

Her mother, Sue Boulter, was seen beaming with pride as she watched her daughter triumph over the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in the second round match from the players’ box, while fans roared in support and many cried.

The next day, Sue Boulter said the whole family felt proud of how her daughter “continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path”.

She said: “The whole family is so proud of the way Katie performed yesterday and how she continues to deal with whatever is thrown in her path.

“It goes without saying we will be supporting her all the way.”

Boulter’s boyfriend and fellow Wimbledon player, Sydney-native Alex De Minaur, also paid tribute to her win after beating Briton Jack Draper on Thursday evening.

The top men’s player in Australia told journalists: “What she was able to do today was an amazing effort.

“I mean, under all the circumstances, you know, she got out there on Centre Court, and beaten last year’s runner-up.

“So I think that’s pretty special. I’m just stoked for her. You know, this is her home slam. She gets to enjoy it.

“I know she was a little bit nervous going in, but, you know, she’s gone out and put on a brilliant performance.

“For me, more than anything, I just loved to see her back.

“You know, I think this is back where she belongs, and in no time she will be even higher than ever.

“I think she’s got an incredible level, and she’s been showing it all this grass season. I’m very proud of her.”

Tennis fan Hillary, 68, said Boulter’s late grandmother was a school teacher who had taught her geography at a high school in Leicester decades ago.

Hillary, who did not want to say too much about Boulter’s family out of respect, told the PA news agency: “I’ve met her several times, here (at Wimbledon), her grandmother.

“She was a lovely, lovely teacher.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media