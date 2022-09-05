Search

05 Sept 2022

Covid-19 booster jab programme gets under way

Covid-19 booster jab programme gets under way

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 12:25 PM

The Covid-19 booster vaccine programme has got under way in England and Scotland.

More than 700 care homes in England will be visited by vaccination teams from Monday, with thousands more jabs scheduled before the end of the month.

From Wednesday, around seven million people in England, including those aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and health and care workers will be able to book a jab via the internet or by calling 119.

In Scotland, care home residents are among those being offered the jab, while Wales has already started its programme and Northern Ireland will commence rollout later this month.

The NHS will contact people when it is their turn to book their vaccine.

Although infections are falling, health experts are predicting a resurgence of coronavirus this winter amid a possible worse flu season.

Two vaccines have been approved that can be used as boosters this autumn and winter – one from Moderna and the second from Pfizer.

Both have been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to target both the original and Omicron strains of the virus.

People who qualify for an autumn/winter booster include adults aged 50 and over, those aged five to 49 with health conditions that put them at greater risk, pregnant women, care home workers and frontline health and social care workers, carers and the household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “Once again, the NHS is kicking off a life-saving vaccination campaign to protect the nation ahead of winter, starting with those most vulnerable to serious illness and hospitalisation from Covid and flu.

“NHS staff have been working incredibly hard to prepare for the latest phase of the Covid vaccine rollout – the biggest and fastest in our 74-year history – with a record number of sites in local communities set to offer vaccinations to millions of people.

“When the booking service opens on Wednesday, don’t delay – the best way to protect yourself from serious illness this winter is to get the vaccine when invited to do so, as well as your annual flu jab if eligible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media