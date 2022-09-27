Search

28 Sept 2022

Badenoch sets sights on US investment in first visit as Trade Secretary

Badenoch sets sights on US investment in first visit as Trade Secretary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

Kemi Badenoch will hail the “special relationship” between the UK and the US when she travels to New York for her first overseas visit as Trade Secretary.

The visit will see Ms Badenoch bid to boost trade links between the UK and the US, days after Prime Minister Liz Truss admitted during her own recent visit to New York that a much-coveted post-Brexit free trade deal may remain out of reach for several years to come.

The trip also comes amid ongoing unease in the Biden administration over the UK’s ongoing row with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a set of concerns that have threatened to sour relations between the UK and the US amid American concern about the impact on the peace process.

More immediately, the plunge of the pound in recent days following Friday’s tax-cutting mini-budget also triggered questions about the country’s economic direction under the new administration.

Coming after a tumultuous few days in UK politics, the visit will see Ms Badenoch take part in the fifth annual Atlantic Future Forum aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in New York Harbour, where UK businesses across the defence and technology sector will aim to attract US investors.

A meeting with US trade representative Katherine Tai is also scheduled for the new Trade Secretary.

During the visit, Ms Badenoch is expected to put a stress on the importance of the two countries working together to defend the rules-based international order, as well as on the role of free trade in delivering global economic security and growth.

“The US is our single most important trade, defence and security partner. We share the same values – freedom, free trade and the rule of law,” she said.

“Our special relationship means together we are a force for progress as we face down countries who threaten these values.

“The UK is a low-tax, high-talent, innovation nation and I will show America’s biggest companies that we are ready to be their investment partner of choice.”

Ms Badenoch is expected to use the visit to promote the UK as a “defence, cyber and tech superpower”, as well as highlighting the benefits of state-level trade deals, following the signing of agreements with Indiana and North Carolina.

Oklahoma and South Carolina are the next targets for trade agreements, the Department for International Trade said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media