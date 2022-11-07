Search

07 Nov 2022

Douglas Ross: I would sack frontbencher if they sent Williamson texts

Douglas Ross: I would sack frontbencher if they sent Williamson texts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 2:16 PM

The leader of the Scottish Tories has said he would sack one of his frontbenchers if they sent angry texts to a colleague.

Messages sent by Sir Gavin Williamson to former Tory chief whip Wendy Morton over invitations to the Queen’s funeral were published by the Sunday Times with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying they were “not acceptable or right”.

In one of the messages, the minister, who was brought back into government after a stint on the backbenches by Mr Sunak when he took office, said: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman told journalists on Monday he retained full confidence in the minister.

It also emerged that the Prime Minister knew Sir Gavin was under investigation for the messages when he took office, but he did not know the “substance” of the messages.

In a break from the party line, Douglas Ross said he would sack a frontbencher at Holyrood if they were found to have sent such messages.

Speaking to Times Radio, he described the messages as “not acceptable”.

When asked if he would sack one of his party’s spokespeople at Holyrood, the Scottish Tory leader said: “Yes.”

He added: “They wouldn’t be in my front bench with the language that was being used, but I understand the Prime Minister has said there’s an investigation underway,” he added.

“I don’t know all the details, but I’ve seen the messages. I wouldn’t expect that from my colleagues in Holyrood.”

Mr Ross also took aim at another Tory colleague, saying criticism of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s decision to feature in reality show  I’m a Celebrity was “absolutely correct”.

“We all, as representatives, are elected to Parliament at Holyrood or Westminster to ask questions, to respond to constituents – I’m sure he’s got an excellent team that can do some of that work while he is away – but I think it’s totally the wrong priority,” the Moray MP said.

Mr Ross added that he does not think Mr Hancock will achieve the “reach to new voters” he had said he wanted to achieve, claiming that anything interesting about politics he said while on the show would likely be “cut out”.

Meanwhile, Mr Ross said “I hope so”, when asked if he thought he would ever become First Minister.

“I’d love to do the job,” he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media