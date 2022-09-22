Search

22 Sept 2022

'Hope, Strength, Action' - Mental Health Ireland to lead campaign in Waterford this October

Making Mental Health & Wellbeing a global priority starts at home this October 

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Mental Health Ireland is leading an interactive campaign this October aimed at protecting and improving mental health in communities, schools and workplaces in Waterford and around the country.  

October is World Mental Health Month, with World Mental Health Day taking place on October 10. The theme this year, set by the World Health Organisation, is, ‘Making Mental Health & Wellbeing for All a Global Priority.’  

Mental Health Ireland is bringing this global campaign to Irish communities with a programmes of events, training opportunities and a national webinar to launch their new Workplace Policy and Toolkit. 

Throughout the month of October individuals, groups and organisations can attend training events, Connect Cafes as well as organised fundraising events in their communities.  

Find out more https://worldmentalhealthmonth-mhi.ie/

CEO Martin Rogan said:

“Each October 10, World Mental Health Day, we celebrate how far we have come and use this key occasion to highlight where we continue to improve mental health awareness and understanding nationally. We’re proud to be bringing this global campaign to Irish communities this October.”  

“In line with our three Year Strategy, Mental Health for All, Hope-Strength-Action, this year’s theme focuses on mental health being a global priority, as we all have mental health and Mental Health Ireland endeavour to make it as much a priority as physical health," he said.

Deputy CEO Catherine Brogan added:

“This year we have created a dedicated bespoke website for World Mental Health month that allows easy access and navigation to promote the programme of events and activities taking place.

“We are delighted to see community groups, schools, colleges and workplaces already making their plans to mark the month by getting involved. We have a wide range of resources and packs to download and purchase and all funds raised will help us to continue to strengthen and grow mental health in our communities’’ 

While October is mental health awareness month, the charity will continue its work to protect and improve mental health and reduce stigma all year round through its volunteer-led Mental Health Associations and national campaigns such as Thrive and Hello, How Are You?  

To get involved and support mental health this October, visit https://worldmentalhealthmonth-mhi.ie/ or email info@WorldMentalHeatlhMonth-MHI.ie  

