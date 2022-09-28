Waterford town to benefit from streetscape enhancement scheme

Tallow centre. Photo: Google Maps
Grants are available for shopfronts, lighting of buildings and painting of properties in a Waterford town.
Property owners/tenants within the eligible streets in Tallow are invited to submit applications for consideration under this grant scheme.
Eligible works include replacement of existing shopfronts with traditional wooden shopfronts or contemporary designs, replacement of signage with traditional wooden fascia, illumination of buildings, painting etc.
Grants are available for decluttering of shopfronts and green enhancement of front of premises through planting.
The maximum grant for anyone building is €8,000.
For full details, see the measure outline document.
More information is available on 058-21169 or email townvillagerenewal@waterfordcouncil.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.