24 Jan 2022

POLL: Should we return to full-time office work or is hybrid working the way forward?

What option would you prefer?

POLL: Should we return to everyday office work or is hybrid working the way forward?

Cast your vote!

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 6:33 PM

Back to the office!

Embrace hybrid work!

From today, people will be able to return to work on a phased basis.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently stated that businesses will decide themselves on how to manage the return to workplaces between today and February.

He added that 'loads of people are dying to get back to the office' but noted that 'there’ll be lots of other people who will want to embrace hybrid-working, working part of the time from home and part of time from the office'.

With all this in mind, we are asking readers - what would you prefer?

Are you dying to get back to the office or do you feel that employers should embrace hybrid working going forward? 

Let us know the reasons for your answer in the comments.

