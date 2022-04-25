Gallery: Hugh Cassidy Memorial Walk on Leghowney Loop

The sun shone brightly on Easter Monday on all the participants of the inaugural Hugh Cassidy Memorial Walk on the Leghowney Loop near Donegal Town.

Hugh passed away suddenly on September 23, 2020. His interests and friendships spanned many communities and activities such as drama, golf, sheep farming, politics, GAA, cardplaying, and the local Leghowney community.

Indeed, the huge number of people who turned out to walk reflected the high esteem in which he was held.

A seat which Hugh Cassidy made during the lockdown period was also placed at the top of the Leghowney Loop by his family in memory of Hugh and to mark this inaugural memorial walk. Hugh made the seat so that people, upon reaching the top, could rest and take in the fabulous views.

The walk itself was attended by family, friends, neighbours and local councilors Barry Sweeny, Micheál Naughton and MEP for the north west Maria Walsh. All proceeds donated on the day will go to St Agatha's Church cemetery fund.

This was a very special and memorable day for Hugh’s family and friends and a fitting tribute to Hugh. The Cassidy family would like to sincerely thank all who contributed and assisted on the day.

Thanks to Mary Canavan for the photographs.

There was a great turn-out for the Hugh Cassidy Memorial Walk