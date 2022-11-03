Search

03 Nov 2022

Quigley’s Point Swifts celebrate their 50th with Club Presentation Dinner Dance

All club members young and old came together in the Point Inn to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club

Quigley’s Point Swifts QPS

The QPS U-13B squad

Reporter:

Contributor

03 Nov 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Quigley’s Point Swifts FC turned 50 during the first lock-down.

The big anniversary was celebrated with a long-anticipated Dinner Dance in the Point Inn, during which senior and junior teams were presented with trophies from their successful year on the pitch.

Members young and old of Quigley’s Point Swifts came together for the long-anticipated Presentation Dinner Dance in the Point Inn after putting it on hold for two years due to the Covid Pandemic.

Everyone was very excited to be there, especially the children who were gathered in the middle of the room and who have become great friends over the years.

The QPS U-15 girls squad

After a delicious meal, Chairman Brian Rutherford and Public Relations Officer Sean Gallagher, better known as Golly G, took to the stage to welcome everyone and to thank the many volunteers who keep the club afloat.

The club had a very successful year in terms of performance on the pitch and the players and coaches were thanked for their commitment and determination.

Three Derry City players, Cameron Mc Jannet, Brandon Kavanagh and Ciaran Coll, were invited to the stage to present the trophies to the junior and senior teams.

The U-11B squad

Special trophies went to Players of the Year, Most improved and Player’s Player of the Year. There were also Cups, Shields and League Cups presented to the winning and runners up teams of the Inishowen Youth & Schoolboys League.

The presentation was followed by dancing and chasing balloons around the dancefloor to music provided by Liam Atcheson and Stephanie Pope.

The U-13A squad

It was evident that sport brings people from all walks of life together and this night allowed everyone to have fun, catch-ups among friends and reminiscing about the good old days.

