Pictures: Kilkenny County Fleadh Cheoil will be in full swing this weekend

All roads lead to Freshford this weekend for the Kilkenny County Fleadh. Freshford has hosted the County Fleadh on four occasions in the past and Comhaltas is delighted to return to the village for the 2022 Fleadh.

The Kilkenny County Fleadh Cheoil will be held in Freshford from Friday to Sunday. It will start on Friday with a ceili with Rise the Dust in the Community Hall at 9pm and Kitchen Session in Kavanagh’s at 9.30pm.

On Saturday there will be free workshops in dance and music in the Community Centre at noon. Classes include Sean Nós Dancing with Kathleen McGlynn, Ceili Dancing with Michael Cooney, and a variety of instrumental music with Yvonne Barrett culminating in Seisiún na nÓg. An Irish entertainment show with Ceoiltoiri Kilkenny and guests will be held in St Lachtain’s Church of Ireland at 8.30pm followed by a session in Farrell’s.

On Sunday there will be live entertainment on the square at noon. There will also be competitions in music, dance, song and storytelling in Freshford Community Centre and St Lachtain’s Church of Ireland from 2pm.

Competition winners will go on to represent Kilkenny at the Leinster Fleadh in July. For those not competing, there will be a full line up of free live entertainment on the Square during Sunday afternoon.

More details can be seen on Facebook at Kilkenny Fleadh or enquiries to Kilkennyfleadh22@gmail.com.