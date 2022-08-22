Pictures: Great turnout for talk on history of milling and sheep farming at Merino Mill, Ennisnag

A crowd of over 50 people gathered at the very atmospheric Merino Mill on Wednesday evening for a talk on the history of milling and sheep farming at Merino Mill, Ennisnag.

The speaker was Billy Wallace, who told those in attendance about the history of the mill and the farming of Merino sheep at the site in the early 1800s. It was truly a hub of entrepreneurship and philanthropy during its short but fascinating life. *READ MORE BELOW*



Billy has done extensive research into the mill over the past year and had even more facts and stories this year, including the 50 Merino sheep that were taken to Australia on a convict ship in the 1800s to start farming there.

Mags Morrissey, Project Leader with Nore Vision, thanked both Billy and the landowner Jane Cunningham for their generosity in facilitating a wonderful evening. The bats were coming out to feed as the last of the crowd left the mill.

It was a very memorable evening for all involved, with much talk of next year’s event already.