Indian Community in Mooncoin celebrate Onam festival at Mooncoin Parish Hall

The cornerstone of a small Indian community of 12 families in Mooncoin is a group of health care workers (both nurses and care assistants) who have settled in South Kilkenny. Approximately 15 years ago the families came to Mooncoin and are now integrated into the community. Most of them work at the Mooncoin Residential Care Centre and the rest work at University Hospital in Waterford.
However, keen to maintain their traditional customs and culture, the community recently celebrated an Indian festival called Onam last Friday September 9, at Mooncoin Parish Hall. They have shared images of the festival with us which can be viewed in the gallery above.
