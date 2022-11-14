Pictures: Crowds turn out for Abhainn Rí festival in Callan - click for pics!

Crowds turned out in force for the Abhainn Ri Festival in Callan over the recent bank holiday weekend.
There was a variety of events taking place over the few days. The Ukrainian communities of both Callan and Kilkenny opened this year's festival - giving an insight into the plight of the Ukrainian people and a chance to show us some of their culture, with music and song. CLICK THROUGH FOR PICS
