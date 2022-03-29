PICTURES: Successful spring clean completed in sunny South Kilkenny

[TAP 'NEXT>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC]

A spring clean was held in Mullinavat on Saturday last, March 26, with the support of An Taisce and Kilkenny County Council.

The initiative, organized by Mullinavat Matters (name adopted by the working group to promote the regeneration of Mullinavat and Bigwood) and blessed by glorious weather conditions, was a huge success.

Over thirty groups, including people of all ages from all corners of Mullinavat and Bigwood, came out early on Saturday morning and collected litter off the roadways, retrieved materials indiscriminately dumped and organized their collection at one location to be taken away by the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council.

The turn-out surpassed expectations, showcased Mullinavat and Bigwood at their best and was a great example of civic engagement, community spirit and the pride of place felt locally.

By the end of the evening over 90 bags of refuse were collected together with a wide variety of materials including bulky waste, tyres, toilet, cooker, timber, glass, plastics, masonry, furniture, equipment, metal and clothes.

Chairperson of Mullinavat Matters, Sarah Dermody, expressed the anger felt locally at the amount of illegal dumping that volunteers came across over the course of the clean-up and stated that Mullinavat Matters would work in partnership with Kilkenny County Council to eliminate dumping black-spots and she encouraged people locally to report any incident of illegal dumping they came across to the free phone number 1800 200 156.

Mullinavat Matters would like to thank everyone who participated in the clean-up, those who collected bags of rubbish at various collection points along local roads and who facilitated the storage of the material until its removal by Kilkenny County Council.

The next meeting of Mullinavat Matters will be held in the meeting room of Mullinavat GAA Centre at 8.00pm on Tuesday, April 26.

The agenda will include a review of the Spring Clean and discussion of other ideas to promote the regeneration of Mullinavat into the future. All welcome to attend.