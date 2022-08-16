Search

16 Aug 2022

PROPERTY WATCH: Huge unfinished Laois house at bargain price

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

16 Aug 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A huge unfinished house near Portlaoise, Laois has come on the market at a bargain price, but a lot of work remains before it is complete.

Kilmurry will have five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and covers 316 m² (3,400 ft²).

The auctioneer describes the house as being "at roof stage".

It is on the market for €150,000, but has no windows or doors yet.

"With substantial works already completed, the property is now at roof stage and is already becoming a distinguished home. Excellent blockwork, concrete floors on both floors, extensive insulation and a superb roof, have laid the foundations of an exceptional build.

"The views from the site are panoramic. Situated on a short lane, the property offers great privacy."

The house is off a local road midway between Portlaoise and Ballybrittas, a few minutes drive from the M7 motorway. 

"This magnificent part-complete residence offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial residence in a most sought-after location close to Portlaoise, The Heath, Emo, Killenard and the M7. The property is now ready for you to finish to your own style and taste," say Hume Auctioneers. 

Click on NEXT below to view the photographs. 

