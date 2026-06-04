Abba’s Benny Andersson: Songwriting is like waiting for a dragon to come out

Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad

The musician said he still sits at the piano every day.

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Abba star Benny Andersson has compared writing a hit song to waiting “for a dragon to come out of the cave”.

The Swedish group, made up of Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, are behind some of the biggest pop hits of the twentieth century, including Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Mamma Mia.

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Reflecting on the challenges of songwriting, he said: “To write a bad song is easy, to write a good song, you need to sit down there for hours and days and weeks before something might pop up.

“We spent maybe ten years together with Abba, and during those ten years we recorded maybe nearly 100 songs, so that’s 10 songs per year, and we worked every day.

Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Abba Voyage/PA)

“That’s the reason we didn’t tour, because we knew we needed time to wait till the dragon came out of the cave.”

Andersson, 79, said he still sits at the piano every day to try to write music, adding: “Sometimes things come out, the dragon comes out of the cave, but very rarely nowadays, but the inspiration comes when I hear myself playing something I’ve never heard before, and that I like, that gives inspiration, right?”

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Lyngstad added: “You know what inspired me, and I think Benny was a very important thing here.

“I think he was lucky to write to such good voices, and Benny has also said it later on that when he didn’t write for Abba any longer, it was quite difficult, because Agnetha and my voice together – we had almost three octaves, so we had a very, wide range so then you can write the most difficult melodies. And we can sing it.”

Asked if the group were still friends, she said: “We’re always friends, even if we live in different countries.

“They live in the same country in Sweden. I don’t any more.”

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Benny Andersson at the keyboard (Abba Voyage)

They were speaking as they launched the next phase of a music initiative with the group’s custom-built arena, Abba Voyage, in east London.

The arena is home to the group’s blockbuster digital avatar show, but will also be part of a collaboration with the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), for an expanded education programme that aims to help support and create pathways into the creative industries for young people across east London.

The next phase will focus on creating deeper, longer-term opportunities for young people to access careers in music, live entertainment and the wider creative industries.

The Abba Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London (Ian West/PA)

The long-term initiative builds on work Abba Voyage has already delivered since opening in 2022, including career workshops, skills development programmes and supporting local employment.

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Craig Hartenstine, chief executive for Abba Voyage, said: “Since Abba Voyage opened in east London, we’ve been committed to creating meaningful opportunities for the communities around us.

“This programme is about much more than introducing young people to the creative industries. It’s about helping them build the skills and confidence that can lead to real opportunities in the future.

“We’re proud of what has already been achieved alongside our partners, and excited to deepen that impact through new mentoring, training and employment pathways in the years ahead.”