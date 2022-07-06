WATCH: Siobhan O'Sullivan thanks all the teams involved in Kilkenny's Horizon Irish Open

"We are all very proud for what we have done for Kilkenny, for Mount Juliet and for the sunny South East," Siobhan O'Sullivan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mount Juliet.
Celebrating on the 18th Green (L-R)
Sinead Monahan, Director of Events at Mount Juliet Estate, Simon Alliss, European Tour Director of the Horizon Irish Open, Mark Dunne, General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate and Siobhan O'Sullivan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Mount Juliet Estate
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.