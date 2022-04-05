WATCH: Delight for Laois girls as Portarlington and Portlaoise represented in Ireland U18 Six Nations squad

Two up and coming Rugby talents from Laois have been named in the Ireland U-18 squad for Six Nations festival in Edinburgh.

Portarlington's Alanna Fitzpatrick and Koren Dunne from Portlaoise RFC have been included in the final 26-strong squad.

Ireland will play 35-minute matches against England and France on April 9th, before playing a full 70-minute contest against Wales four days later. Six Nations will stream each game from Day 2 of the U-18 Women’s Festival on their YouTube channel and the feed for Ireland’s clash with Wales will be available on IrishRugby.ie

Katie Fitzhenry, IRFU Women’s performance pathway coach, Katie Fitzhenry commented:

"Over the past few weeks we have seen this group grow and meet each challenge the coaching group have set for them. They are a credit to their clubs and provincial coaches.

"The Six Nations Festival will be another great development marker in their young playing careers as the format ensures that each performance is a chance to learn and get better.

“It is a proud moment to pull on a green jersey for the first time and I am sure it will just as special for this group.”

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S SQUAD:

Backs:

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC Connacht)

Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Kate Flannery (Fethard RFC/Munster) WNTS

Jade Gaffney (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Abby Moyles (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Rodgers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Eva Sterritt (Greystones RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Forwards:

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster) WNTS

Jorja Battishill (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster)

Maebh Clenaghan (Letterkenny RFC/Ulster)

Isobel Clerk (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Koren Dunne (Portlaoise RFC/Leinster)

Amy O’Mahony (Greystones RFC/Leinster)

Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Ulster)

Jane Neill (Arklow RFC/Leinster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)