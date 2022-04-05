WATCH: Delight for Laois girls as Portarlington and Portlaoise represented in Ireland U18 Six Nations squad

Two up and coming Rugby talents from Laois have been named in the Ireland U-18 squad for Six Nations festival in Edinburgh.
Portarlington's Alanna Fitzpatrick and Koren Dunne from Portlaoise RFC have been included in the final 26-strong squad.
Ireland will play 35-minute matches against England and France on April 9th, before playing a full 70-minute contest against Wales four days later. Six Nations will stream each game from Day 2 of the U-18 Women’s Festival on their YouTube channel and the feed for Ireland’s clash with Wales will be available on IrishRugby.ie
Katie Fitzhenry, IRFU Women’s performance pathway coach, Katie Fitzhenry commented:
"Over the past few weeks we have seen this group grow and meet each challenge the coaching group have set for them. They are a credit to their clubs and provincial coaches.
"The Six Nations Festival will be another great development marker in their young playing careers as the format ensures that each performance is a chance to learn and get better.
“It is a proud moment to pull on a green jersey for the first time and I am sure it will just as special for this group.”
IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S SQUAD:
Backs:
Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)
Ellen Boylan (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC Connacht)
Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht) WNTS
Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC/Leinster)
Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Leinster) WNTS
Kate Flannery (Fethard RFC/Munster) WNTS
Jade Gaffney (Navan RFC/Leinster)
Abby Moyles (Navan RFC/Leinster)
Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) WNTS
Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)
Rebecca Rodgers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)
Eva Sterritt (Greystones RFC/Leinster) WNTS
Forwards:
Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster) WNTS
Jorja Battishill (Malone RFC/Ulster)
Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster)
Maebh Clenaghan (Letterkenny RFC/Ulster)
Isobel Clerk (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)
Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)
Koren Dunne (Portlaoise RFC/Leinster)
Amy O’Mahony (Greystones RFC/Leinster)
Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht)
Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Ulster)
Jane Neill (Arklow RFC/Leinster)
Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)
Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)
Hannah Wilson (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)
