Search

05 Apr 2022

WATCH: Delight for Laois girls as Portarlington and Portlaoise represented in Ireland U18 Six Nations squad

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

05 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Two up and coming Rugby talents from Laois have been named in the Ireland U-18 squad for Six Nations festival in Edinburgh.

Portarlington's Alanna Fitzpatrick and Koren Dunne from Portlaoise RFC have been included in the final 26-strong squad. 

Ireland will play 35-minute matches against England and France on April 9th, before playing a full 70-minute contest against Wales four days later. Six Nations will stream each game from Day 2 of the U-18 Women’s Festival on their YouTube channel and the feed for Ireland’s clash with Wales will be available on IrishRugby.ie

Katie Fitzhenry, IRFU Women’s performance pathway coach, Katie Fitzhenry commented:

"Over the past few weeks we have seen this group grow and meet each challenge the coaching group have set for them. They are a credit to their clubs and provincial coaches.

"The Six Nations Festival will be another great development marker in their young playing careers as the format ensures that each performance is a chance to learn and get better.

“It is a proud moment to pull on a green jersey for the first time and I am sure it will just as special for this group.”

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S SQUAD:

Backs:

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC Connacht)

Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Kate Flannery (Fethard RFC/Munster) WNTS

Jade Gaffney (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Abby Moyles (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) WNTS

Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Rodgers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Eva Sterritt (Greystones RFC/Leinster) WNTS

Forwards:

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster) WNTS

Jorja Battishill (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster)

Maebh Clenaghan (Letterkenny RFC/Ulster)

Isobel Clerk (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Koren Dunne (Portlaoise RFC/Leinster)

Amy O’Mahony (Greystones RFC/Leinster)

Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Ulster)

Jane Neill (Arklow RFC/Leinster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media